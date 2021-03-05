UK's 2021 growth outlook not 'strong': BoE's Haskel

LONDON: The rapid growth rebound forecast for Britain this year should not be confused with underlying economic strength, as it reflects only a partial recovery from 2020's COVID-driven slump, Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel said on Friday.

"A number of people have talked about a 'strong' forecast. I find that rather misleading, because of course it is from a very low base. If you go down by 25% then you go up by 25% ... it doesn't take you back to where you started," Haskel said.

British government forecasters predicted on Wednesday a 4.0% expansion this year and 7.3% growth in 2022, after a historic 9.9% collapse in 2020.