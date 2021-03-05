ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Tuchel says Chelsea players deserve praise for resurgence

Reuters 05 Mar 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was happy to sit on the sidelines and allow his players to draw praise for their Premier League revival following the dismissal of club great Frank Lampard in January.

Chelsea beat champions Liverpool 1-0 on Thursday to climb to fourth in the table, a prospect that looked bleak when Lampard was dismissed with the team in ninth place.

"I'm flattered but I'll just give the flowers to the players and to the club," Tuchel, whose side are unbeaten in his 10 games in charge in all competitions, told reporters ahead of Monday's league clash against Everton.

"It's proven that Chelsea is an organisation and a club that has everything that you need to be successful as a coach and as a football team, so now it's my job to bring out the very best of myself, together with the team.

"There's no other way to express myself than with team performances... I'm happy to be on the sidelines. I feel an unbelievable attitude towards training and games, I feel the bond that is necessary."

Victory over fifth-placed Everton will further boost Chelsea's push for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification next season and Tuchel said his team has everything it takes to achieve the feat.

"In the whole world when football is played, the teams that stand out are the teams that fight for each other, are ready to sacrifice, are happy for each other, push each other from the bench and this is exactly what I found," Tuchel said.

"I found a lot of talent. It's a pleasure to compete with this team and this group against other strong managers and with their groups and to be in this competition is pure joy. It's everything that you look for as a coach."

