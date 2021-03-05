Illegal cigarettes worth Rs 20mn confiscated

In a bid to curb smuggling across the country, the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Islamabad’s team has seized 300 packets (3,000,000 sticks) of three local brands of illegal cigarettes.

The illegal cigarettes valuing more than Rs. 20 million were confiscated after intercepting a vehicle at Buharn Interchange of Motorway. On inquiry, it was also found that FED amounting to Rs.4.95 million and Sales Tax amounting to Rs. 1.678 million was not deposited in Government Exchequer against supplies of aforesaid cigarettes.

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Islamabad has confiscated the cigarettes and mandatory legal proceedings are underway for recovery of due taxes.

In pursuit of the vision of Prime Minister to curb the menace of trade of counterfeit and illicit tobacco trade cause huge loss to the Government Exchequer, the Chairman FBR has urged Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue to speed up the enforcement measures to combat the trade of counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes.