Markets
Australian shares set to track Wall Street lower after Powell comments, NZ down
- The benchmark fell 0.8% on Thursday.
05 Mar 2021
Australia shares were likely to open lower on Friday following a sharp slide on Wall Street overnight after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments did not ease concerns around rising bond yields.
The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 17-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark fell 0.8% on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was roughly flat by 2124 GMT.
Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Australian shares set to track Wall Street lower after Powell comments, NZ down
DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years
Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts
Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric
Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor
China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021
WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ
Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate
Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states
Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB
PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief
Read more stories
Comments