Markets
Hong Kong shares tumble at open
- The Hang Seng Index sank 1.95 percent, or 569.65 points, to 28,667.14.
05 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks plunged almost two percent in the first few minutes of Friday morning, in line with a drop on Wall Street and across Asia fuelled by increasing worries that an expected global economic recovery will fan inflation.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.15 percent, or 40.18 points, to 3,463.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.50 percent, or 34.40 points, to 2,260.27.
