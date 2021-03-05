ECP takes notice of PM’s remarks

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called a meeting on Friday (today) in Islamabad over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s accusations against the electoral body, according to Aaj News.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, the PM accused the ECP of “damaging” democracy in the country by “failing” to stop “corrupt practices” during the 2021 Senate elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021