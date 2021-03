Ramzan Sugar Mills: Accountability court adjourns hearing till 11th

LAHORE: An accountability court adjourned to March 11 the hearing of the money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills references against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as jail officials failed to produce him before the court.

The jail officials told that Shehbaz Sharif could not be produced before the court due to his late arrival from Islamabad where he was taken to cast his vote for the senate election.

