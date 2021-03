PM praises Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and thanked him for electing all the Senate candidates in Punjab without contest and unopposed.

Imran Khan also enquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. The prime minister also discussed the vote of confidence with the PML-Q leader, who vowed “I am with you as an ally and will remain so.”