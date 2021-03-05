ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Assets beyond means case: NAB summons Safdar on 10th

Recorder Report 05 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Captain Muhammad Safdar (Retd) in possessing assets beyond known sources of income case.

According to a call-up notice issued on Thursday, the Bureau has asked Safdar to appear before a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) at its Thokar Niaz Baig office on March 10, 2021, and bring all the available records/documents of 11 properties allegedly owned by the PML-N senior leader and his family members, including Maryam Nawaz.

As per the notice, the anti-graft watchdog has mentioned 11 properties allegedly owned by Safdar and her spouse Maryam Nawaz and directed him to also bring complete records of all the available moveable as well as immovable properties including agricultural/residential/commercial and other assets owned/acquired/purchased/sold and disposed of by him and his dependant family members. The bureau has also directed the PML-N leader to come up with complete bank account details held by him and his dependant family members.

