ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief warns EU it can’t defend Europe alone

AFP 05 Mar 2021

BRUGES, (Belgium): NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that the European Union cannot defend its citizens alone without the help of the trans-Atlantic alliance.

Some EU leaders have been pushing for their union to develop more “strategic autonomy”, a move which some see as setting up a rivalry between Brussels and Washington.

But Stoltenberg, a guest at the College of Europe, said that EU member states that were members of NATO made up only a fifth of the total alliance defence spending that protects European shores.

“A European Union that spends more on defence, invests in new capabilities and reduces the fragmentation of the defence industry, is not only good for European security,” he said.

“It is also good for trans-Atlantic security,” he said, appearing with the college’s director, former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

“But the EU cannot defend Europe alone. More than 90 percent of EU citizens live in a NATO country. But EU members provide only 20 percent of NATO’s defence spending.”

And he noted that, while 21 of the members of the European Union are also members of NATO, their exposed flanks are often defended by bigger-spending non-EU allies.

“This is not only about money. It is also about geography,” he said, while stressing the close cooperation between the two Brussels-based institutions. “Iceland and Norway in the north are gateways to the Arctic. Turkey in the south borders Syria and Iraq,” he said. “And in the west, the United States, Canada and the UK link together both sides of the Atlantic.” The European Commission, the bloc’s executive, wants to take a stronger geopolitical role, adopting a more assertive foreign policy ad developing European defence industries.

Some EU leaders, notably France’s President Emmanuel Macron has gone further, questioning whether NATO’s strategy is in a “state of brain death” in the post Cold War world. But others, including Stoltenberg, see an opportunity in the election of US President Joe Biden to renew trans-Atlantic ties that frayed under Donald Trump’s administration.—AFP

European Union NATO Jens Stoltenberg EU foreign policy strategic autonomy Federica Mogherini

NATO chief warns EU it can’t defend Europe alone

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB

PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief

PM says has identified black sheep

PM to seek vote of confidence tomorrow

ECP takes notice of PM’s remarks

Hong Kong removed from economic freedom ranking

Cut in port charges on LNG by PQA: CCoE considers proposal

PD seeks Rs114.5bn TSG from power subsidy

IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC all set to consider Power Division’s proposals

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.