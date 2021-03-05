Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
05 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (March 4, 2021).
===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===============================================================================
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Crescent Cotton Mill 20,000 43.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 43.00
MRA Sec. D.G.Cement 450 135.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 450 135.00
Topline Sec. EFU Life Assur. 205,105 188.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 205,105 188.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 30,000 300.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 300.00
Shaffi Securities Ghani Global Holding 5,000 14.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 14.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Habib Bank Ltd. 3,000 127.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 30,000 126.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,000 126.27
Topline Sec. Jubilee Life Ins. 214,763 350.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 214,763 350.00
K & I Global Maple Leaf Cement 25,000 47.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 47.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani NetSol Technologies 500 293.90
M. M. M. A. Khanani NetSol Technologies 500 293.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 293.80
K & I Global Nishat Mills 28,500 110.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,500 110.00
Trust Securities Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 130,000 13.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 130,000 13.62
K & I Global Pakistan Petroleum 35,000 90.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 90.00
Trust Securities Sec.Paper 1,200 185.50
Trust Securities Sec.Paper 2,000 195.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,200 191.44
Shaffi Securities Shifa Int.Hos. 2,400 202.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,400 202.00
MRA Sec. Sui Northern 1,000 44.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 44.00
===============================================================================
Total Turnover 734,418
===============================================================================
