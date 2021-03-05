ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 05 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (March 4, 2021).

===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member                     Company                        Turnover        Rates
Name                                                     of Shares
===============================================================================
Ismail Iqbal Sec.          Crescent Cotton Mill             20,000        43.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         20,000        43.00
MRA Sec.                   D.G.Cement                          450       135.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            450       135.00
Topline Sec.               EFU Life Assur.                 205,105       188.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        205,105       188.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani        Engro Corporation                30,000       300.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         30,000       300.00
Shaffi Securities          Ghani Global Holding              5,000        14.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000        14.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.         Habib Bank Ltd.                   3,000       127.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.            Habib Bank Ltd.                  30,000       126.20
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         33,000       126.27
Topline Sec.               Jubilee Life Ins.               214,763       350.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        214,763       350.00
K & I Global               Maple Leaf Cement                25,000        47.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         25,000        47.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani        NetSol Technologies                 500       293.90
M. M. M. A. Khanani        NetSol Technologies                 500       293.70
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000       293.80
K & I Global               Nishat Mills                     28,500       110.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         28,500       110.00
Trust Securities           Pak. Int. Bulk Termi            130,000        13.63
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        130,000        13.62
K & I Global               Pakistan Petroleum               35,000        90.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         35,000        90.00
Trust Securities           Sec.Paper                         1,200       185.50
Trust Securities           Sec.Paper                         2,000       195.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,200       191.44
Shaffi Securities          Shifa Int.Hos.                    2,400       202.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,400       202.00
MRA Sec.                   Sui Northern                      1,000        44.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000        44.00
===============================================================================
                           Total Turnover                  734,418
===============================================================================

