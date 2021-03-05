KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (March 4, 2021).

=============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================== Ismail Iqbal Sec. Crescent Cotton Mill 20,000 43.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 43.00 MRA Sec. D.G.Cement 450 135.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 450 135.00 Topline Sec. EFU Life Assur. 205,105 188.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 205,105 188.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 30,000 300.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 300.00 Shaffi Securities Ghani Global Holding 5,000 14.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 14.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Habib Bank Ltd. 3,000 127.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 30,000 126.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,000 126.27 Topline Sec. Jubilee Life Ins. 214,763 350.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 214,763 350.00 K & I Global Maple Leaf Cement 25,000 47.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 47.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani NetSol Technologies 500 293.90 M. M. M. A. Khanani NetSol Technologies 500 293.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 293.80 K & I Global Nishat Mills 28,500 110.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,500 110.00 Trust Securities Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 130,000 13.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 130,000 13.62 K & I Global Pakistan Petroleum 35,000 90.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 90.00 Trust Securities Sec.Paper 1,200 185.50 Trust Securities Sec.Paper 2,000 195.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,200 191.44 Shaffi Securities Shifa Int.Hos. 2,400 202.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,400 202.00 MRA Sec. Sui Northern 1,000 44.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 44.00 =============================================================================== Total Turnover 734,418 ===============================================================================

