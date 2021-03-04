World
Netanyahu says Israel, Austria and Denmark will set up vaccine alliance
Updated 04 Mar 2021
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel, Austria and Denmark will establish a joint fund for research and development of COVID-19 vaccines.
"We are going to do a joint research and development fund and discuss ... the possibility of joint investment in production facilities for vaccines," he told reporters, with Austria's chancellor and Denmark's prime minister at his side.
