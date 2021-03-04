Opposition’s top leadership meets in Lahore to discuss PDM strategy

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto called on Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz to discuss the strategy of opposition alliance, formally known as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

As per details, the 11-party alliance leaders, in today’s meeting, will exchange their ideas for the times ahead.

Moreover, today, PML-N general-secretary Ahsan Iqbal announced PDM would begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on March 26.

While addressing PML-N general council meeting in Islamabad, Ahsan Iqbal said that the long march will begin from Karachi on March 26 and caravans from all over the country will reach the federal capital by March 30.

“PDM has decided that convoys from all over Pakistan will reach Islamabad on March 30 at 3 o’clock. PDM’s movement has entered into the final stage,” said Iqbal.