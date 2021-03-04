ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
IHC orders for to remove Asad Durrani's name from ECL

  • The court noted that currently there was neither any inquiry pending against Asad Durrani nor any other grounds existed to keep him in the ECL.
APP 04 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed Ministry of Interior to remove the name of Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani from the exit control list (ECL) and allowed him to travel abroad.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, said Durrani's name was placed on the ECL due to pendency of an inquiry against him in line of writing a controversial book.

The court noted that currently there was neither any inquiry pending against Asad Durrani nor any other grounds existed to keep him in the ECL.

The court said like every common citizen, the petitioner had also basic rights under the Constitution.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar prayed the court to serve notice to the Ministry of Defence and seek reply in that regard.

To this, the chief justice said there was no need of it, adding that according to the record there was no any inquiry pending against Asad Durrani.

After conclusion of the arguments from both sides, the court ordered the federal government to delete the name of Asad Durrani from the ECL.

