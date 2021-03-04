ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Claimants of respect to vote blatantly violated its sanctity: CM

  • The CM maintained that every advocate of democracy was ashamed of what happened in the Senate elections.
APP 04 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The so-called claimants of giving respect to vote have blatantly violated sanctity of the right to vote in the Senate elections. It is, in fact, triumph of dirty money over democratic rights.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued on Thursday.

The CM maintained that every advocate of democracy was ashamed of what happened in the Senate elections.

Regrettably, the PDM played havoc with the democratic norms and all moral values were mercilessly molested through a cruel monitory game, he lamented.

The sellers of human conscience had booted out every democratic principle and it was not the failure of Abdul Hafeez Sheikh but every politician believing in democracy, the CM insisted.

In fact, those making a dacoity over the election process, by acting as traders, had besmirched themselves, he said.

The CM asserted that the doubts expressed by PM Imran Khan about the Senate elections had proved correct and his announcement of taking a vote of confidence was an audacious decision of a fearless leader.

