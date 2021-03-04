World
Brazil reports 2nd straight day of record Covid deaths
04 Mar 2021
BRASÍLIA: Brazil registered a record of Covid-19 deaths for the second straight day Wednesday, with 1,910 lives lost to the pandemic.
With a surge in cases currently pushing health systems to the limit in many areas, the country of 212 million people has recorded a total of 259,271 deaths, according to the health ministry, the second-highest death toll worldwide, after the United States.
