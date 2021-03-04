ANL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.69%)
ASC 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.25%)
ASL 24.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.98%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.55%)
EPCL 50.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.12%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.73%)
FFL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.38%)
HASCOL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.94%)
HUBC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.51%)
JSCL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.4%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.92%)
PAEL 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.6%)
POWER 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.11%)
PPL 89.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.32%)
PRL 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.66%)
TRG 144.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.03%)
UNITY 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -104.1 (-2.08%)
BR30 25,443 Decreased By ▼ -687.37 (-2.63%)
KSE100 45,497 Decreased By ▼ -661.24 (-1.43%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -343.09 (-1.78%)
World

Brazil reports 2nd straight day of record Covid deaths

  • With a surge in cases currently pushing health systems to the limit in many areas, the country of 212 million people.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

BRASÍLIA: Brazil registered a record of Covid-19 deaths for the second straight day Wednesday, with 1,910 lives lost to the pandemic.

With a surge in cases currently pushing health systems to the limit in many areas, the country of 212 million people has recorded a total of 259,271 deaths, according to the health ministry, the second-highest death toll worldwide, after the United States.

United States Brazil COVID Health Ministry

