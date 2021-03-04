ANL 33.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.1%)
ASC 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.91%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.92%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.71%)
DGKC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.91%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.14%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.89%)
HASCOL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.21%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.61%)
LOTCHEM 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.3%)
PAEL 36.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-4.36%)
PIBTL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.36%)
POWER 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.21%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.29%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.46%)
TRG 143.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-2.7%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.85%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,894 Decreased By ▼ -121.6 (-2.42%)
BR30 25,301 Decreased By ▼ -828.91 (-3.17%)
KSE100 45,393 Decreased By ▼ -765 (-1.66%)
KSE30 18,917 Decreased By ▼ -390.81 (-2.02%)
US Cash Grains-Corn, soy bids hold steady as farmers book small sales

  • Dealers reported a light wave of country movement.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: Spot basis bids for soybeans and corn were flat at most processors, elevators and river terminals around the US Midwest on Wednesday, grain dealers said.

Dealers reported a light wave of country movement.

But the sales were only for small amounts of corn or soybeans, with most growers hoping that prices would rally again before they committed to larger deals, an Ohio dealer said.

Although the corn basis was mostly steady, bids rose by 5 cents per bushel at a river terminal in Morris, Illinois.

