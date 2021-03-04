US Cash Grains-Corn, soy bids hold steady as farmers book small sales

CHICAGO: Spot basis bids for soybeans and corn were flat at most processors, elevators and river terminals around the US Midwest on Wednesday, grain dealers said.

Dealers reported a light wave of country movement.

But the sales were only for small amounts of corn or soybeans, with most growers hoping that prices would rally again before they committed to larger deals, an Ohio dealer said.

Although the corn basis was mostly steady, bids rose by 5 cents per bushel at a river terminal in Morris, Illinois.