PTI govt brought economy to 'zero': Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that the nation will never forgive the way Pakistan's development was destroyed by the PTI government.

He stated this, while chairing the PML-N parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament House and in a brief talk with media upon arrival at the Parliament House.

Sharif's production order was issued by the speaker National Assembly to exercise his right of casting vote in the Senate elections, on Wednesday.

"Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan's economy was on an upward direction, but today, the PTI government has brought the economy to "zero" and there is no hope of any improvement in the future," he claimed, while addressing the party lawmakers, adding, that "everyone is witnessing the worst performance of the government".

He further claimed that the PTI government has borrowed more than the combined debt of the previous two governments. He said that it was not an easy task to bring back the economic development of the country "even if, collective wisdom is used".

"When I think as a Pakistani, I am shocked to see the current situation. I wonder how it will be possible to get the country out of the current quagmire," he added.

He lamented that the PTI had ended politeness in politics.

"No other head of government has had such a derogatory talk that is happening today," he said.

He further alleged, saying: "the corrupt and the incompetent government has brought the country to the brink of disaster. By comparison, today, Afghanistan is also ahead of Pakistan."

"I remained in both the government and the opposition but I did not see any government worse than the present regime in my life. In terms of politics, vision, sincerity, performance, and commitment, the current government is the worst government in history," he maintained.

He also criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan's "lack of wisdom", adding the lack of strategy, hard work, and commitment, in the current government was "unprecedented".

He said that in the two and a half years, the nation had seen nothing but destruction.

"The nation would hold this government accountable through the power of their vote," he maintained.

Referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) anti-government protest, he said that he fully support and commend the efforts of the joint opposition from the platform of the PDM.

About the energy problems of the country, he said that the PML-N government installed four power plants with the capacity of 5,000 MW under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

"The PTI government tried to sever Pakistan's ties with Qatar, and did not even think of national interest. Long-term agreements are made keeping in mind all the upcoming situations. I had requested the Emir of Qatar to help Pakistan which is suffering from power outages," he added.

He said that the PTI tried to "mislead the nation by lying".

"The job of the current government is to "lie", so that their own mistakes are covered up," he further maintained.

The PML-N sources said that Shehbaz Sharif also took strong notice of the absence of one of its members - Alam Dad Laleka - in the parliamentary party meeting, and he was told that the absent MNA was sleeping at his lodge at the Parliament Lodges. He instructed the party lawmakers to immediately ask him to come and cast his vote.

