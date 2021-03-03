ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tuchel backs Chelsea to show tough mentality at Liverpool

  • Chelsea are fifth in the table with 44 points from 26 games - a point below fourth-placed West Ham - and have not lost in seven league matches since Tuchel replaced club great Frank Lampard in January.
  • "It's of big importance, I hope we can show up with the same mentality and attitude like the tough challenges we've had.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes the result of Thursday's Premier League meeting with champions Liverpool will not have a massive impact on their hopes of finishing in the top four, the German said on Wednesday.

Chelsea are fifth in the table with 44 points from 26 games - a point below fourth-placed West Ham - and have not lost in seven league matches since Tuchel replaced club great Frank Lampard in January.

Asked by reporters if the clash with sixth-placed Liverpool was a big game in the quest for a Champions League spot, Tuchel said: "We still have 12 matches to go, the result tomorrow will not be the end of the race for the top four.

"It's of big importance, I hope we can show up with the same mentality and attitude like the tough challenges we've had.

"Going to Anfield for regular games. This is what you dream of as a player like me not at the highest level... normally you watch these games on TV. Now I'm part of it, I'm very grateful for it and it makes me feel alive."

Tuchel said he was relaxed ahead of the contest and not reading too much into Liverpool's form in recent weeks.

The champions snapped a run of four league defeats with a 2-0 win over basement side Sheffield United on Sunday.

"Yes, they have dropped points, many times not deserved and they have had unlucky results," Tuchel said.

"They're one of the best teams in Europe but we're confident we can go there and do what we have to do to win."

Striker Tammy Abraham will be assessed before the clash at Anfield following an ankle injury while winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is fit after shaking off a thigh issue.

Premier League Liverpool Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel backs Chelsea to show tough mentality at Liverpool

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters