Ruling PTI is set to emerge as largest party in Senate: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday said that the PTI ruling party would emerge as the largest party in senate polls as all allies of the government are on same page under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Senate election was important for the future of the country and coalition partners were united.

He said the difference of opinion was beauty of the democracy, adding all the PTI leaders were openly expressing their views on different issues and supporting our candidate.

Sheikh said the opposition doesn’t want to abolish the culture of cash from Senate elections, adding, they couldn’t bring transparency in their ten-year term.

About the recent video scandal of horse trading, he said a committee has been constituted which will probe the matter in a transparent manner.