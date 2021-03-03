ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields stabilise; markets focus on ECB policy hints

  • The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields narrowed, to 101.3 bps.
Reuters Updated 03 Mar 2021

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Wednesday, as the market calmed after its recent yield spike and market participants focused on comments from European Central Bank policymakers.

Bets that the US stimulus would boost inflation and growth pushed yields higher last week, but markets changed course on Monday, with bonds rallying.

The German 10-year Bund yield was flat on Wednesday, at -0.344% at 0822 GMT, around 14 basis points below its Feb. 26 spike of -0.203%.

"Markets seem to be establishing an equilibrium below the -0.30% level in 10y Bund yields. This stabilization is being accompanied by a notable - and welcome - drop in intra-day volatility as well as an ongoing outperformance vs. USTs," Commerzbank's head of interest rates strategy, Michael Leister, wrote in a note to clients.

European Central Bank policymaker Fabio Panetta said that the ECB should "not hesitate" to increase the volume of its bond-buying to rein in yields.

Striking a dovish tone, Panetta argued that the risk of providing too little policy support far outweighed the risk of doing too much.

Market participants are waiting for further hints from ECB policymakers who are due to speak today, before the quiet period, in which they will avoid making comments that could influence expectations before its monetary policy meeting on March 11.

Elsewhere, Italy is expected to launch its first-ever green BTP, which will expire in April 2045.

The proceeds of the bond will finance environmental projects.

At 0825 GMT, Italy's 10-year yield was down around one basis point on the day at 0.675%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields narrowed, to 101.3 bps.

Euro zone PMI services data for February is due at 0900 GMT.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to agree a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters.

Coronavirus ECB Angela Merkel Commerzbank Euro zone government bond yields Michael Leister German 10 year Bund yield

Euro zone bond yields stabilise; markets focus on ECB policy hints

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters