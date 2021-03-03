ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.82%)
ASC 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.66%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
AVN 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.31%)
DGKC 136.91 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.19%)
EPCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.68%)
FCCL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
FFBL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.59%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.77%)
HUBC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
KAPCO 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.2%)
PAEL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.04%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
POWER 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
PPL 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 27.47 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.39%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.51 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (5.94%)
TRG 149.59 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.28%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.02%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
UN Security Council to meet Thursday on Ethiopia's Tigray: diplomats

AFP 03 Mar 2021

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will meet Thursday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region, diplomats told AFP Tuesday.

The meeting, requested by Ireland, will be held behind closed doors at midday and is not guaranteed to lead to the adoption of a joint statement, the diplomats said.

The Council's last meeting on Tigray was held February 2 to call for more humanitarian access.

African council members, however, had rejected in advance the idea of a joint text.

