ANL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.53%)
ASC 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.55%)
ASL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.94%)
AVN 95.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
DGKC 135.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
EPCL 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
HASCOL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
HUBC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
JSCL 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
PAEL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.5%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (6.24%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 43.62 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (6.21%)
TRG 148.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.68%)
UNITY 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.2%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 19.86 (0.4%)
BR30 26,010 Increased By ▲ 177.46 (0.69%)
KSE100 46,117 Increased By ▲ 152.4 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,277 Increased By ▲ 40.97 (0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China steel rebar soars to nearly 10-year high on output cut concerns

  • Prices of steelmaking raw materials also gained.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

BEIJING/MANILA: Chinese steel rebar futures surged more than 5% on Wednesday to their highest level in about a decade, fuelled by concerns of production cut as the country plans to take more steps to protect the environment.

Besides the industry ministry's pledge to cut crude steel output this year, heavy pollution alerts issued in Hebei province and the upcoming annual parliament meeting will also affect steel products output in short term, SinoSteel Futures said in a note.

Top steel making Tangshan city recently urged to shut down seven blast furnaces by March 10, which might likely lower pig iron output by 5,000 tonnes a day, according to GF Futures.

The most actively traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for May delivery, rose 5.0% to 4,894 yuan ($757.13) per tonne as of 0330 GMT, after rising 5.6% to its highest since August 2011 earlier in the session.

Hot rolled coil futures, used in cars and home appliances, jumped 4.3% to hit a record high of 5,067 yuan.

Prices of steelmaking raw materials also gained.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 2.9% to 1,166 yuan a tonne.

Dalian coking coal surged 6.0% to 1,522 yuan per tonne and coke increased 2.1% to 2,552 yuan per tonne.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai exchange fell 1.4% to 14,795 yuan a tonne.

Sinosteel Hebei province Chinese steel rebar futures

China steel rebar soars to nearly 10-year high on output cut concerns

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation

LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters