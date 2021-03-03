ANL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.53%)
ASC 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.55%)
ASL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.14%)
AVN 95.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
BOP 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
DGKC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.52%)
EPCL 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.96%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
HASCOL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
HUBC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
JSCL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PAEL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.5%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (6.16%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 43.62 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (6.21%)
TRG 148.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.61%)
UNITY 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.2%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 19.82 (0.4%)
BR30 26,010 Increased By ▲ 177.78 (0.69%)
KSE100 46,113 Increased By ▲ 149.05 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 40.51 (0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai aluminium jumps on supply concerns in China

  • Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $2,217.50 a tonne by 0318 GMT. The contract jumped 3.9% in the previous session.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

HANOI: Shanghai aluminium prices rose on Wednesday, as concerns of supply cuts in top consumer China pushed prices near their highest level in 9-1/2 years.

The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 4.2% to 17,640 yuan ($2,729.00) a tonne, hovering near its highest level since August 2011 of 17,695 yuan a tonne hit on Feb. 26.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $2,217.50 a tonne by 0318 GMT. The contract jumped 3.9% in the previous session.

China's Inner Mongolia, a major aluminium producing region, will stop reviewing new projects in industries which consume large amounts of energy including aluminium, as it attempts to meet energy efficiency targets.

Shanghai nickel Shanghai copper Shanghai rebar Shanghai aluminium

Shanghai aluminium jumps on supply concerns in China

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation

LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters