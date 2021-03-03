ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
US civil rights lawyer Vernon Jordan dies

AFP 03 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: Vernon Jordan, a civil rights lawyer who worked on landmark cases desegregating schools for African-Americans and became a towering figure in Democratic politics, has died, his family said Tuesday.

Jordan’s death in Washington on Monday at the age of 85 was announced by his daughter, Vickee Jordan.

Jordan, who was seriously wounded in a 1980 assassination attempt by an avowed white supremacist, was a leading figure in the civil rights struggle of the 1960s and in the Democratic Party.

He was a close advisor to former US president Bill Clinton and served as chairman of his 1992 presidential transition team.—AFP

