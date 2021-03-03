IHS launches SHS at Mirza Qaleech Baig School

HYDERABAD: Integrated Health Services (IHS) organized the launching ceremony of the School Health Service (SHS) at Mirza Qaleech Baig, Government Boys Secondary School Hyderabad. The ceremony was inaugurated by the school’s principal Mumtaz Ahmed Khero and IHS head of operations Tahir Abbas. In this program, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Dr. Nasreen Qureshi, Syeda Kanwal Jaffrey, Ghazala Yasmin, Pariml Samejo, Dr. Ashothama, and other senior doctors, teachers, and students were present.

Tahir Abbas said that School Health Services to raise health awareness among students and their screening for identification medical problems occurring at an early age. He said that in the first phase, two schools of Hyderabad Mirza Qaleech Baig Boys’ School and Noor-ul-Islam Government Girls School, Latifabad, and their nearby hospitals; Sindh Children’s Hospital Tanga Stand and Government Hazrat Khadija Hospital Latifabad are being started as pilot projects. It will be extended in more schools and districts in near future.

Other speakers at the event said that a school is a place where children spend most of their time after home, where they learn social relationships, character building, and ways of life. Along the way, the course plays an important role in developing mental abilities and better character. Similarly, physical activity paves the way for students to develop a sense of discipline, responsibility, and leadership skills. Research shows that healthy children play an important role in education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021