ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Taxpayers can be included in ATL on paying surcharge

Recorder Report 03 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The taxpayers can get themselves automatically included in the Active Taxpayer List (ATL) provided companies pay “ATL surcharge” of Rs20,000, Association of Persons Rs10,000, and ATL surcharge for individuals is Rs1,000.

According to an announcement of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Tuesday, the FBR has uploaded the ATL for Tax Year-2020 on 1st March, 2021. The ATL is available on the official website of the FBR.

Number of income tax returns for Tax Year-2020 had reached 2.62 million on 28th February, 2021 as compared to 2.43 million for Tax Year-2019 as on 28th February, 2020.

The amount of tax paid with returns for Tax Year-2020 at Rs49.6 billion is 60 percent more than tax paid with returns for Tax Year-2019 up to 28th February 2020.

The FBR has added that 509,039 filers have not been included in this year’s ATL as they could not file their tax returns within due date or the date extended by the respective commissioners and ATL surcharge had not been paid by them.

The FBR has clarified that such taxpayers can get themselves automatically included in the ATL, if they pay the necessary ATL surcharge. The amount of ATL surcharge for companies is Rs20,000, Association of Persons Rs10,000 and the ATL surcharge for individuals is Rs1,000.

The FBR encourages such taxpayers to pay respective amount of the ATL surcharge and take benefits of the ATL. Similarly, those taxpayers who could not file their returns for Tax Year-2020 till now, are also urged to avail benefit of the ATL by filing their returns along with ATL surcharge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) taxpayers income tax ATL

Taxpayers can be included in ATL on paying surcharge

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation

LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR

Khaqan upbeat about PDM candidate’s prospects

Hafeez vs Gilani: most compelling Senate election

37 Senators to be elected today

China extends innovation lead over US

Sri Lanka offers strategic deep-sea port to India, Japan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.