Taxpayers can be included in ATL on paying surcharge

ISLAMABAD: The taxpayers can get themselves automatically included in the Active Taxpayer List (ATL) provided companies pay “ATL surcharge” of Rs20,000, Association of Persons Rs10,000, and ATL surcharge for individuals is Rs1,000.

According to an announcement of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Tuesday, the FBR has uploaded the ATL for Tax Year-2020 on 1st March, 2021. The ATL is available on the official website of the FBR.

Number of income tax returns for Tax Year-2020 had reached 2.62 million on 28th February, 2021 as compared to 2.43 million for Tax Year-2019 as on 28th February, 2020.

The amount of tax paid with returns for Tax Year-2020 at Rs49.6 billion is 60 percent more than tax paid with returns for Tax Year-2019 up to 28th February 2020.

The FBR has added that 509,039 filers have not been included in this year’s ATL as they could not file their tax returns within due date or the date extended by the respective commissioners and ATL surcharge had not been paid by them.

The FBR has clarified that such taxpayers can get themselves automatically included in the ATL, if they pay the necessary ATL surcharge. The amount of ATL surcharge for companies is Rs20,000, Association of Persons Rs10,000 and the ATL surcharge for individuals is Rs1,000.

The FBR encourages such taxpayers to pay respective amount of the ATL surcharge and take benefits of the ATL. Similarly, those taxpayers who could not file their returns for Tax Year-2020 till now, are also urged to avail benefit of the ATL by filing their returns along with ATL surcharge.

