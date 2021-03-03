Two NHMP officers promoted

ISLAMABAD: Police officers, Jan Muhammad and Sajjad Afzal Afridi, served in the National Highways and Motorways Police, were recently promoted from deputy inspector general of police Grade-20 to additional inspector general of police Grade-21, said a press release.

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and retired Inspector General of Police/National coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani pinned the badges to Additional Inspector General of Police Jan Muhammad and Additional Inspector General of Police Sajjad Afzal Afridi, on their promotion in Grade-21, in the rank-wearing ceremony held at Central Police Office of the National Highways and Motorway Police, Islamabad.

IG National Highways and Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, (R) IG/National coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani, MD Police Foundation Aftab Pathan, Additional IG NHMP (HQ) Khalid Mahmood, Additional IG NHMP Central Region Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, DIG North Zone Wisal Fakhar Sultan, AIG (Log), AIG (Operations), AIG (HRM), AIG (Finance), retired SSP Jamil Ahmed Hashmi, and other senior officers of National Highways and Motorway Police were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Imam acknowledged the valuable contribution of Jan Muhammad and Sajjad Afzal Afridi in upholding the core values of courtesy and professionalism.—PR

