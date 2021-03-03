Many shops, restaurants sealed for ‘violating’ corona SOPs

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has sealed 24 shops and restaurants and imposed fines of Rs 10,000 for violating the corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

As per the details released by the administration here on Tuesday, the assistant commissioners with their teams continued with the drive to implement the SOPs in their jurisdiction areas.

During an operation, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed five shops while Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Zahi Shakir sealed nine shops and imposed fines worth Rs 10,000 on seven shops for violating the SOPs.

Among the shops and restaurants that were sealed include Karachi Naseeb Biryani, Green Pharmacy, Gulshan Shereen Sweets, Mian Brothers Electric Store, Data Gas Point, Haider Pan Shop, Madina Rent a Car, Nan Shop, Zain Book Shop, Madina Sanitary, Tobacco Shop, Al Noor LPG, Imran Cosmetics, Hafiz Jee House, Bilal General Store, Ahmed Stationery Store, Sheezan Bakery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021