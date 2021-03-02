ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Leaked video: Ali Haider Gilani admits meeting PTI lawmaker

  • "Not just once, I will meet them a hundred times as it is my right to do so," said Gilani.
  • Gilani said that he had met the PTI lawmakers to secure vote for his father.
BR Web Desk 02 Mar 2021

Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Haider Gilani has admitted that he has met the PTI lawmakers over the Senate elections.

A video of Ali Haider Gilani is making rounds on social media showing that PPP leader allegedly asked the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA to “sell his vote”. He was also telling the PTI lawmaker how to waste his Senate vote.

Responded to the allegations, Gilani said that he had met a lot of people whilst campaigning for the Senate elections.

"All the NA members are our constituents. All of them are honourable for us," said Ali Haider Gilani while talking to media.

Gilani said that he had met the PTI lawmakers to secure vote for his father.

"Not just once, I will meet them a hundred times as it is my right to do so," said Gilani. "We have sought the 'votes by conscience' in every election. We don't believe in buying or selling votes or securing them through intimidation," he added.

He said that he was asking for votes on the basis of "love and conscience" from the PTI MPAs, adding that a lot of them wanted to vote for his father instead of Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The PPP leader said without disclosing name of the PTI lawmaker that the MNA wanted to vote for Yousaf Raza Gilani but were worried the PTI leadership would check their votes.

"They asked me what to do if their votes were checked," claimed Ali Haider Gilani. "To which I told them to fold their votes while casting them, which would benefit Yousaf Raza Gilani," he added.

Ali Haider Gilani said he didn't know who had recorded the video.

