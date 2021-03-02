ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Man United's Cavani in line for return at Palace

Reuters 02 Mar 2021

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is expected to return from injury against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Uruguay international Cavani has missed United's last four games in all competitions with a muscle injury but trained on Tuesday ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park.

"We're looking OK. There's a couple of doubts for tomorrow that we have to give as much time as possible," Solskjaer told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Edinson trained, he joined in so that's good. Let's hope there's no reaction after the session. Hopefully he will travel with the squad."

Solskjaer said injured midfielder Paul Pogba (thigh) is yet to return to training, while defender Phil Jones could be sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

England international Jones has not featured for United since January last year and picked up his latest knock in June.

"I know all about these injuries," said Solskjaer, who struggled with a recurring knee problem during the latter half of his playing career at United.

"Phil is working really hard, he's had a couple of setbacks and it's just that kind of injury you have to be patient with and give him time."

Second-placed United, who collected just two league wins in February, could kick off against Palace 15 points behind league leaders Manchester City if Pep Guardiola's side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

But Solskjaer has dismissed suggestion that his players have struggled with the pressure of being in the title race.

"The pressure has not been there at all," he said. "We enjoy being as close to the top as possible.

"It's the quality of opposition, quality of tactics, demands of the season, playing don't how many games in Premier League, FA Cup. It's the strangest year of all for everyone."

