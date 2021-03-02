Hyundai Elantra all set to debut in Pakistan within days

Hyundai Elantra has been knocking the doors of Pakistan car market for months now and report suggests that car could be debuting in the country within days.

Pakwheels citing its sources within the company reported that this sedan car by Hyundai Nishat Motors will be launched within days. The launch of the Elantra is in final phase, and company would introduce it very soon.

Pakistan auto market received several cars in the sedan segment including Toyota Yaris and Changan Alsvin. Meanwhile, Proton SAGA is also said to be launched very soon.

The addition of Elantra would take the competition at a whole new level.

The car is expected to cost between Rs3.6million to Rs4million and it is expected to compete against Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.

The car is expected to pack a 1.6L Naturally Aspirated 4-Cylinder Petrol Engine. The engine produces 122hp and 156Nm of torque, mated with 6-Speed Manual or 6-Speed Automatic transmission.

It would come with 6 airbags, Electric Stability Control, and Hill Start Assist, making it a very safe car for travel on normal roads as well as in the mountains. The vehicle would come with Parking Sensors, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, a Smart Touchscreen Infotainment system and Hyundai Bluelink Connectivity.