HBL PSL6 to continue despite three COVID-19 positive cases: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said that HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six will continue as per schedule despite three COVID-19 positive cases.

Addressing to a press conference PCB Director Media and Communications Sami ul Hasan said that three more individuals have tested positive for the deadly virus, which includes two foreign players and one local support staff member.

These individuals, along with Fawad Ahmed who tested positive yesterday, will remain in quarantine for the next ten days.

Burney confirmed that 50 percent crowds will be allowed to attend matches till March 16, both in Karachi and Lahore.

He also said that PCB and franchises officials will hold a virtual meeting, at 3:00 pm PST, to discuss bio-secure bubble protocols.

The senior official from the board told that about 244 PCR tests, in addition to the rapid tests conducted in past 24 hours and only three came back positive.

“Two foreign players and one support staff have tested positive," he added.

He said that all other people who are in the bio-secure bubble will be retested for the virus on Thursday.

"At the moment, more than 300 people are in the bubble," he said. "These include players, officials, support staff, franchise owners and security officials," he added.

Moreover, rapid tests of the broadcast crew and the staff of the National Stadium had been conducted. Furthermore, He said that the cricket board was taking every step to ensure compliance of coronavirus SOPs.

"You know that when the ball is thrown into the stands and the fans grab it, the umpire wipe the germs from it [before handing it back to the players]," he said. "They have wipes and everything.

He reiterated that these challenges were being faced by different sports organisers across the globe.