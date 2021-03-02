Markets
Kenya's shilling stable, demand for dollars subdued
At 0640 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.70/90 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's closing rate.
NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling traded was stable on Tuesday as demand for dollars remained tepid, traders said.
At 0640 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.70/90 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's closing rate.
