ANL 32.62 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.65%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
ASL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.72%)
AVN 96.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.42%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
DGKC 135.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
EPCL 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFBL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
HUBC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
JSCL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.49%)
KAPCO 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.42%)
MLCF 47.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
PAEL 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.51%)
PIBTL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
POWER 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.03%)
PPL 91.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.38%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 145.48 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.74%)
UNITY 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 61.5 (1.25%)
BR30 25,758 Increased By ▲ 426.37 (1.68%)
KSE100 45,948 Increased By ▲ 354.63 (0.78%)
KSE30 19,235 Increased By ▲ 179.52 (0.94%)
Kenya's shilling stable, demand for dollars subdued

  • At 0640 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.70/90 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's closing rate.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling traded was stable on Tuesday as demand for dollars remained tepid, traders said.

At 0640 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.70/90 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's closing rate.

