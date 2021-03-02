ANL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.59%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (6.68%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.32%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
DGKC 136.02 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.91%)
EPCL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.05%)
FCCL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
JSCL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.85%)
KAPCO 38.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.76%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.15%)
MLCF 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
PAEL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
POWER 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.23%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.37%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 149.14 Increased By ▲ 7.54 (5.32%)
UNITY 30.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.13%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,989 Increased By ▲ 76.23 (1.55%)
BR30 25,891 Increased By ▲ 559.28 (2.21%)
KSE100 46,038 Increased By ▲ 444.58 (0.98%)
KSE30 19,285 Increased By ▲ 229 (1.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

  • Among children, it said, hearing loss could be prevented in 60 percent of cases.
AFP 02 Mar 2021

GENEVA: One in four of the world's population will suffer from hearing problems by 2050, the World Health Organization warned Tuesday, calling for extra investment in prevention and treatment.

The first-ever global report on hearing said that the causes of many of the problems -- such as infections, diseases, birth defects, noise exposure and lifestyle choices -- could be prevented.

The report proposed a package of measures, which it calculated would cost $1.33 per person per year.

Against that, it set the figure of nearly a trillion US dollars lost every year because the issue was not being properly addressed.

"Failure to act will be costly in terms of the health and well-being of those affected, and the financial losses arising from their exclusion from communication, education and employment," said the report.

One in five people worldwide have hearing problems currently, it said.

But the report warned: "The number of people with hearing loss may increase more than 1.5-fold during the next three decades" to 2.5 billion people -- up from 1.6 billion in 2019.

Of the 2.5 billion, 700 million would in 2050 have a serious enough condition to require some kind of treatment, it added -- up from 430 million in 2019.

Much of the expected rise is due to demographic and population trends, it added.

Poor access to treatment

A major contributor to hearing problems is a lack of access to care, which is particularly striking in low-income countries where there are far fewer professionals available to treat them.

Since nearly 80 percent of people with hearing loss live in such countries, most are not getting the help they need.

Even in richer countries with better facilities, access to care is often uneven, said the report.

And a lack of accurate information and the stigma surrounding ear disease and hearing loss also prevents people getting the care they need.

"Even among health-care providers, knowledge relevant to prevention, early identification and management of hearing loss and ear diseases is commonly lacking," it noted.

The report proposed a package of measures, including public health initiatives from reducing noise in public spaces to increasing vaccinations for diseases such as meningitis that can cause hearing loss.

It also recommended systematic screening to identify the problem at key points in people's lives.

Among children, it said, hearing loss could be prevented in 60 percent of cases.

"An estimated one trillion US dollars is lost each year due to our collective failure to adequately address hearing loss," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the report.

"While the financial burden is enormous, what cannot be quantified is the distress caused by the loss of communication, education and social interaction that accompanies unaddressed hearing loss."

World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus 2050 stigma surrounding ear disease

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters