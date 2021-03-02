ANL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.75%)
ASC 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.34%)
AVN 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.53%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
DGKC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.19%)
EPCL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.86%)
FCCL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.3%)
HASCOL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.85%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.87%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.28%)
MLCF 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
PIBTL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
POWER 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.23%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.37%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.29 Increased By ▲ 5.69 (4.02%)
UNITY 30.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.69%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,990 Increased By ▲ 77.88 (1.59%)
BR30 25,862 Increased By ▲ 530.01 (2.09%)
KSE100 46,045 Increased By ▲ 451.21 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,285 Increased By ▲ 229.33 (1.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Novavax hopes to file for US vaccine approval in 2nd quarter of 2021

  • That will likely be in the second quarter of 2021, depending on the virulence of the Covid-19 epidemic in the two countries, according to the Novavax statement.
AFP 02 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: US biotech company Novavax said Monday it hopes to file for British approval of its Covid-19 vaccine at the start of the second quarter of 2021, and to do the same soon after in the United States.

The company has no assurance that US authorities will agree to consider the request, which currently is based on results from Phase 3 clinical trials led in the Britain. Similar trials are still ongoing in the United States.

The data will hopefully be presented to the British health regulator (MHRA) "by early second quarter 2021," Novavax said in a statement, on the occasion of the publication of its quarterly results.

There is an "ongoing dialogue" with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), "with potential for EUA (emergency use authorization) filing in the second quarter of 2021," the statement said.

"Our hope and expectation is that the FDA will agree to review the UK data as part of the EUA filing in the US," Novavax CEO Stanley Erck told CBS, though he acknowledged there was no assurance that the FDA will do so.

Erck added that Novavax has "a different dataset than AstraZeneca," which developed a vaccine with Oxford University.

US health authorities are waiting for the results of trials led in the United States before approving the AstraZeneca jab, even though the drug is already approved in Europe.

If the FDA refuses to study Novavax's British data, the approval procedure will be postponed until the results of its trials in the United States and Mexico, for which 30,000 volunteers have been inoculated, are known.

That will likely be in the second quarter of 2021, depending on the virulence of the Covid-19 epidemic in the two countries, according to the Novavax statement.

The clinical trials conducted in Britain involved 15,000 people and showed 89.3 percent efficacy for the vaccine, Novavax announced at the end of January.

The Novavax vaccine was 95.6 percent effective against the original Covid-19 strain and 85.6 percent effective against the British variant.

The British government has secured an order for 60 million doses of the Novavax jab.

United States AstraZeneca Novavax EUA US biotech British health regulator

Novavax hopes to file for US vaccine approval in 2nd quarter of 2021

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters