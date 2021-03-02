Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at break
02 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished the morning in the red Tuesday after a top Chinese financial regulator raised concerns about bubbles in global markets.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.66 percent, or 193.94 points, to 29,258.63.
