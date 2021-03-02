Queen’s husband Prince Philip moved, to undergo heart tests: palace

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip on Monday left the private London hospital where he had spent nearly two weeks to have heart tests and treatment at another hospital, Buckingham Palace said.

Royal officials said the Duke of Edinburgh, as he is formally known, was taken from King Edward VII’s hospital to the state-run St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London.

Doctors there “will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition”, they added.

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

Philip was admitted to King Edward VII’s hospital on February 16 as a “precautionary measure” and on the advice of his doctor, after feeling unwell. But the palace was quick to point out that his admission was not related to Covid-19, and later said he was being treated for an undisclosed infection.