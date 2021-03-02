Envoy informs KATI industrialists: Many JVs between Pakistan, Qatar underway

KARACHI: Consul General of Qatar, Mishal M Al-Ansari has informed the industrialists that many joint ventures (JVs) between Pakistan and Qatar are underway in different fields including fields of industrial production and defence.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), Mishal M Al-Ansari acknowledged the successful strategy of Pakistan against Covid-19 pandemic. He said that including WHO, many international institutions and entities have appreciated Pakistan’s success to curb effects of the spread of this infection.

He informed that Qatar also provided medical assistance to show solidarity with Pakistan.

He said that LNG agreement between Pakistan and Qatar was a great milestone for the trade relations of the both countries while we are already working on many JVs in the field of defence production, JF-17 aircraft project, defence training, food, agriculture and other industries.

He said that during the visit to Qatar Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Bajawa extended cooperation in defence trainings during the meeting with his counterpart.

The CG said that though end of blockage by some gulf countries would speed up our journey of prosperity but we have learned a lot during these three tough years.

He expressed that during this period we have developed many capabilities especially in the fresh food production and processing.

Al-Ansari said that despite terrible conditions due to coronavirus we are fully prepared for FIFA World Cup 2022 and many mega infrastructural projects have been completed.

He mentioned that we have already increased Pakistani workforce in Qatar up to 150 thousand and in coming years there is plan to increase it at least two times.

He said that number of companies with 100 pc ownership of Pakistani were increasing significantly.

President KATI Salmeem-uz-Zaman briefed him about economic and production potentials of Korangi Industrial Area.

He said that we welcome the LNG agreement between Pakistan and Qatar and wish that this would be beneficial for both countries.

He said that gas shortage has been a question of survival for industry in Pakistan and this is the reason we consider this agreement as our lifeline.

He stressed that along with energy both countries can explore many new avenues for joint ventures and trade.

He said that FIFA world cup event in Qatar would be a game changer for the country as the new avenues of business and tourism would open with the event, we hope Pakistani workforce would get more employment in these opportunities.

He also lauded Qatar for providing medical assistance to Pakistan in the times of Covid-19 pandemic. Head of KATI’s standing committee on Diplomatic Affairs Rashid Siddiqui said that there is a vast ground of opportunities in Qatar regarding industrialisation, we urge for facilitation for Pakistani investors in this sector.

Senior Vice President Zaki Ahmed Sharif, Vice President Nighat Awan, Former Presidents of KATI Farhan-ur-Rehman, Masood Naqi, Danish Khan, Shaikh Fazl-e-Jalil, Ehtishmuddin, Syed Johar Qandhari, and others also addressed the occasion.

