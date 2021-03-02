Judicial complex in Islamabad: IHC directs construction before next date

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the federal government to ensure that all the formalities were completed and construction of a state-of-the-art judicial complex on the vacant five-acre plot in the federal capital was commenced before the next date.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions while hearing a petition seeking direction for the construction of a separate building for district courts as per population ratio in the federal capital.

It also said that this court records its appreciation for the response received from the federal government, particularly the worthy prime minister. But despite the priority given by the latter, the pace of progress is not what it ought to be.

The IHC bench also directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to make a plan and inform the court on the next date fixed regarding the facilities it intends to establish on the separate vacant five-acre plot for the use of the litigants and lawyers.

The court noted, “The planning and execution thereof will be subject to compliance with the enforced laws, inter-alia, the Capital Development Authority Ordinance, 1960 and the regulations made thereunder.”

“The Ministry of Law and Justice Division will ensure that before the next date fixed, the administrative arrangement of the court staff working in the Special Courts is brought in consonance with the principle of separation of the executive and judiciary,” added the bench. It continued that the federal government will either improve the working conditions of the Accountability Courts and other Special Courts established at the Federal Judicial Complex to the satisfaction of the respective Registrars or to arrange alternate buildings in order to put an end to violation of fundamental rights of the litigants and the Ministry of Law and Justice is expected to share and consult with the Islamabad Bar Council its proposed plan for establishing facilities for the litigants and lawyers on the five-acre vacant plot earmarked for this purpose.

