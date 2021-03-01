ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
ASC 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-5.56%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
AVN 92.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.2%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.9%)
DGKC 132.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-2.51%)
EPCL 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.96%)
FCCL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.27%)
FFBL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUBC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.17%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.62%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.42%)
KAPCO 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.06%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.72%)
PAEL 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.58%)
PIBTL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
POWER 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.48%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.16%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.75%)
PTC 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.57%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-3.33%)
UNITY 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.46%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.46%)
BR100 4,837 Decreased By ▼ -99.14 (-2.01%)
BR30 24,813 Decreased By ▼ -590.26 (-2.32%)
KSE100 45,112 Decreased By ▼ -753.24 (-1.64%)
KSE30 18,838 Decreased By ▼ -335.53 (-1.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Morikawa cruises to WGC victory, pays tribute to Woods

  • "It shows that I can come out here and compete," Morikawa said after prevailing against a strong field that included nearly every player in the world's top 50.
AFP 01 Mar 2021

MIAMI: Collin Morikawa fired a three-under-par 69 to clinch a three-shot victory at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship in Florida on Sunday.

The 24-year-old PGA Championship winner -- who led by two after Saturday's third round -- relied on accurate iron play and nerveless putting to close out victory at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton.

Morikawa's final round saw him finish on 18 under with a 72-hole aggregate 270, three shots clear of Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel on 15 under.

After an early stumble when he bogeyed the par-four second, Morikawa recovered his composure to play flawlessly thereafter.

A 195-yard second shot on the fifth hole left him with a seven-foot birdie putt which he duly rolled in to return to even for the round.

A deft bunker shot on the seventh set up another birdie chance which he converted and he made the turn at two under after making an 11-foot birdie putt on the ninth.

Another birdie putt on the 12th saw him move to 18 under overall and he then rattled off six straight pars down the stretch to bag the fourth PGA Tour win of a professional career that is still less than two years old.

"It shows that I can come out here and compete," Morikawa said after prevailing against a strong field that included nearly every player in the world's top 50.

"What a week. I was working on so much these past couple of weeks. My game felt so good, I'm just so excited right now."

Morikawa is now only the second player after Tiger Woods to win both a major and a WGC title before turning 25.

Florida Collin Morikawa Golf models Golf Championships Workday Championship

Morikawa cruises to WGC victory, pays tribute to Woods

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters