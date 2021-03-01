ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

  • Currently, there are 22,098 active coronavirus cases in the country.
  • 1,094 people also recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 01 Mar 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus tally jumped to 581,365 on Monday after 1,392 more people tested positive for the virus during the past 24 hours.

38,338 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,990,176. Currently, there are 22,098 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Out of these, Sindh has 12,052 active cases, Punjab 5,222, Balochistan 95 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2,217. Similarly, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 714 active cases, Islamabad 1,787 and Gilgit-Baltistan has 11 active coronavirus cases.

During the last 24 hours, the novel coronavirus also claimed 36 more lives, taking the death toll to 12,896. Meanwhile, 1,094 people also recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 546,371.

