ANL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.28%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
AVN 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.09%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
BYCO 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.8%)
DGKC 134.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.85%)
EPCL 51.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.7%)
FCCL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.75%)
FFBL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.21%)
HASCOL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.03%)
JSCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.91%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.57%)
MLCF 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.27%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
POWER 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.29%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.94%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
TRG 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-2.55%)
UNITY 29.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.7%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.82%)
BR100 4,873 Decreased By ▼ -63.33 (-1.28%)
BR30 25,031 Decreased By ▼ -372.27 (-1.47%)
KSE100 45,319 Decreased By ▼ -546.21 (-1.19%)
KSE30 18,913 Decreased By ▼ -260.47 (-1.36%)
Indonesia's Jan foreign visitor arrivals drop 89% y/y

  • Data released by the statistics bureau showed on Monday.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

JAKARTA: The number of foreign visitors arriving in Indonesia fell 89.05% in January from a year earlier to around 141,300 amid global coronavirus-linked restrictions on travel, data released by the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

