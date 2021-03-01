World
Indonesia's Jan foreign visitor arrivals drop 89% y/y
- Data released by the statistics bureau showed on Monday.
01 Mar 2021
JAKARTA: The number of foreign visitors arriving in Indonesia fell 89.05% in January from a year earlier to around 141,300 amid global coronavirus-linked restrictions on travel, data released by the statistics bureau showed on Monday.
