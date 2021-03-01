ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
International forces trying to destabilize country: Qureshi

APP 01 Mar 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday said that some international forces were trying to destabilize Pakistan by creating chaos in the country.

These powers wanted to weaken Pakistan internally by pushing it towards extremism, he said this while talking to Chief of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Moulana Sarwat Ejaz Qadiri here, said a news release issued here.

The foreign minister said these powers wanted to harm peaceful environment in the country. “We will have to keep ourselves safe and secure and also foil nefarious designs of such forces,” he added.

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan emerged as great leader of Islamic world. As head of state, Prime Minister Imran Khan for the first time in last 74 years raised effective voice for Islam at different international forums.

The incumbent government raised voice against publication of blasphemous images. Similarly, it was also for the first time that Prime Minister Imran Khan talked about Islamophobia. He stated that Pakistan would continue to raise voice for Islam. Qureshi mentioned that the role of Ulema and Mashaikh was very important in the international hybrid war against the country.

The Ulema and Mashaikh will have to play positive role in the ongoing circumstances, he added. The extremism and sectarianism were very much dangerous so Ulema and Mashaikh will have to evolve such policies which could help to discourage extremism and sectarianism.

Earlier, the foreign minister addressed different ceremonies and stated that PTI government wanted open ballot in Senate elections for transparency. However, the Opposition was opposing open ballot as it wished continuity of corrupt practices. Prime Minister Imran Khan has firm resolve for transparent elections and he would continue efforts in this regard, he stated.

When PTI assumed charge, the country’s economy was in poor condition. The PTI government took some difficult decisions on economy and now it was heading towards improvement despite COVID-19 pandemic.

About Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recent meeting, Qureshi stated that FATF heaped praise on the steps taken by the government. Qureshi hoped that Pakistan would be in white list soon. India tried its best to push Pakistan into blacklist but failed.

The foreign minister the problems could not be resolved overnight. However, Qureshi said, the government was making sincere efforts to put the country on the way to matchless progress and prosperity. He also urged the nation to cooperate with the government.

