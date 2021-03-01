FGEHA DG inspects mega housing project

LAHORE: Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Director General Waseem Hayat Bajwa on Sunday visited the Lifestyle Residency, a project of FGEHA at Bedian Road, to inspect the ongoing construction work. Lifestyle Residency is a project of FGEHA to give housing and accommodation facility to government employees. FGEHA DG visited the site and reviewed the pace of construction work on the site. He directed the contractor to further enhance manpower to speed up the construction work.

Later, the DG chaired a detailed meeting with the consultants and stakeholders. The meeting was briefed about the tower wise pace of work and design of proposed bridge at Hudiara drain and its approval from the Irrigation department. Various other technical matters related to project documentation and liaison with the SNGPL and Lesco besides option of solar energy system was came under discussion.

Project Director Tariq Shahzad briefed the DG about the various portions of the construction work. The DG said that following the vision of the PM Imran Khan, this low cost housing project should be completed within stipulated timeline.

