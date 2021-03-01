ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Radio Show Project launched

PESHAWAR: The Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) and the Right To Information...
Recorder Report 01 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: The Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) and the Right To Information Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a collaboration with GIZ, launched the Radio Shows Project “Yao Navey Safar” for the awareness of the local government system, Right to Information and COVID-19 for the people of the Merged Areas.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Radio Show project’ for the Merged Areas is a joint venture of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in collaboration with Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar. These would be first ever ‘Radio Shows’ focusing exclusively the merged districts.

The launching ceremony was held in a private hotel at Peshawar, where the Secretary Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department, KP Shakeel Ahmad Mian, the Commissioner Right to Information Commission, KP Riaz Khan Daudzai and Managing Director Health Foundation, Health Department, KP Dr. Janbaz Afridi were the chief guests. Officers of the local government department, media workers, project staff along with people of different walks of life were also present at the occasion.

While addressing the gathering secretary local government Shakeel Ahmad Mian told that radio is an important and accessible media tool in the Merged Areas and in some districts is the only source of information and entertainment. “The overall aim of the intervention is to initiate the awareness about the local government system, Right to Information and COVID-19 for the people of Merged Areas”.

Mian furthered that to implement the Merged Areas reforms and to improve services provisions for the local population, GIZ has been implementing the FATA Development Programme (FDP) and is providing technical assistance to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve local governance, sectoral governance (health and education) and constructive dialogue between citizens and the state in the merged districts.

He acknowledged that the Programme has been commissioned by the German’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and co-financed by the European Union. Mian also said that institute of management sciences is the implementing partner of the said project and staff from the locality has already been hired to address local in a perfect way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Radio Show Project launched

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Futures spread increases 15.99pc

Bilawal meets Fazl ahead of Senate elections

Hafeez Sheikh or Gilani: All eyes on Islamabad Senate seat

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Dire prospects for value-added textile industry

Breach of their own rules: Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.