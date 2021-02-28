ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Pakistan shall respond with full might: DG ISPR

INP 28 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: The military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Saturday that Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, shall response with full might.

In order to pay tribute to valiant Shaheens’ for their brave defence of the motherland while retaliating to Indian air force violation of its sovereign territories on 27th of February, 2019, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is celebrating Surprise Day on Saturday in connection with the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

The ISPR director-general said in a statement that February 27, 2019 is a testament that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will always defend the motherland against all threats with the support of the nation.

It added that it is not numbers but the courage and will of a resilient nation that triumphs in the end. The DG ISPR said that Pakistan stands for peace, however, the country shall respond with full might when challenged.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated the entire nation and saluted Pakistan’s armed forces on the second anniversary of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Operation Swift Retort.

In his tweet, PM Imran Khan said, “I congratulate the entire nation & salute our Armed Forces on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India’s illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan. As a proud & confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time & place of our choosing”

PM Imran Khan also welcomed the restoration of the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and said that the responsibility for enabling the environment for further progress rests with India.

‘Surprise Day’

Operation Swift Retort was a rapid response to the Indian Air Force strike in Balakot obliterating Pakistan’s airspace that had merely harmed a few trees and a wild crow.

The PAF had shot down two Indian fighter jets namely MiG-21 and Su-30 where the former pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was caught by the Pakistan Army after his safe ejection and falling into the Pakistani side of the Line of Control.

February 27, 2019, is a memorable day for Pakistan as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shattered Indian dream of invincibility and military supremacy by shooting down two Indian aircraft and above all capturing an IAF pilot.

Modi government’s sabre-rattling after a suicide attack on February 14, 2019 in Pulwama district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in a dangerous escalation between two nuclear-armed countries in South Asia in February.

