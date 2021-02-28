PTI to emerge as a leading party in Senate: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the PTI will emerge as a leading party in the Senate.

Speaking at a ceremony held in honour of PTI unopposed Senator from Punjab Aun Abbas Buppi, here at a local hotel, the CM said that through a successful strategy in Punjab, senators have been elected unopposed, while the opposition has always promoted the politics of horse-trading.

He said that all corrupt elements are on the one side whereas honest leadership of PTI is on the other side. “The opposition has used every negative tactics but failed; opposition’s double standards politics cannot hoodwink the people,” he said. He said that the government is making all-out efforts for the welfare of the people as during the last two and a half years the same has focused on public service. Moreover, on the instructions of Punjab CM, ‘Baloch Culture Day’ will be observed with full swing across the province on March 2.

The Information and Culture Department is making arrangements for special ceremonies in this regard. In the events, Balochi artists would also be invited.

The CM said that celebrating Baloch Culture Day in Punjab would promote national and interprovincial harmony as well as brotherhood.

This initiative of the Punjab government will help in conveying its sentiments of affection and goodwill to the Balochi brethren.

