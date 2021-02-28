BOP, Haleeb Foods join hands to support farmers

LAHORE: Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Haleeb Foods Limited (HFL) entered into a far-reaching collaboration to deliver easily accessible financing to dairy farmers associated with HFL.

This initiative will enable the dairy farmers to avail affordable financing from BOP, on soft terms and lowest markup rates. Such loans shall exclusively be utilized to expand and modernize their existing dairy-farming businesses.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at HFL head office, Lahore. BOP president & CEO Zafar Masud and Haleeb Foods CEO Syed Mazher Iqbal signed the agreement in the presence of senior management from both the organizations, dairy farmers from across Punjab and notable media persons.

Expressing his views, Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP) said, “We are excited to be partner on this initiative that has the potential to transform the agricultural landscape of Pakistan by promoting organized financial inclusion of Dairy farmers and improving dairy farming practice…”

Talking on the occasion Syed Mazher Iqbal (CEO – HFL) said, “Haleeb Foods has always been committed towards the economic growth of the country and community at large…”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021