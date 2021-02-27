FM, Chairman EU-Pak Friendship discuss issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Pervez Iqbal Losar called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at Foreign Office on Saturday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including the situation of Pakistanis abroad were discussed.

The Foreign Minister said on his special instructions, our embassies around the world are working for the welfare of Pakistanis abroad and for the immediate solution of the problems being faced by them.

Pervez Iqbal Losar gave a detailed briefing to the Foreign Minister on the performance of Pak-EU Friendship Federation.

Chairman Pak-EU-Friendship Federation Pervez Iqbal Losar commended the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistani embassies to assist overseas Pakistanis despite limited resources during the Corona pandemic.

The Foreign Minister Appreciated Pervez Iqbal Losar's Services for the Welfare of Pakistani Community in European Countries.